Obsessed with yoga and pilates? Glo app brings it to your phone

There’s nothing quite like attending a yoga class at a studio or gym, but who really has the time and flexibility to attend class on a regular basis?

Don’t get me wrong — I’m a big fan of taking classes in person. It’s just that I find the Glo app to be so much more convenient. And the more convenient something is, the more likely I’m going to stick with it.

With Glo, I don’t have to arrive at class at a certain time. I don’t have to plan ahead to commute or get there early to get a good spot. I’m not limited by the style, focus, intensity, level, or time commitment of the class.

I can completely customize my yoga experience, yet feel as if I’m taking a class at a studio. All I need is my mat and my phone.

You can pick a class that’s as short as five minutes, or as long as an hour and a half. Whatever time you have, and whatever your focus may be, you’re almost guaranteed to find the perfect class for it on Glo.

Glo’s filtering options make it easy to find a class for exactly what I want

What I love most about Glo is just how easy it is to find the right class for me at any given time, thanks to all of its amazing filters. Just hit Search in the bottom menu and choose the class type at the top: Yoga, Pilates, Meditation, or Fitness.

Filtering by levels and time. Credit: ELISE MOREAU More in depth filters are super helpful if you’re not sure where to start. Credit: ELISE MOREAU

There are four primary filters below this, which let you sort by class, duration, level, intensity, and style. If you swipe right on those filters to scroll horizontally, you’ll be able to tap More Filters, which opens up all sorts of other ways for you to filter through classes.

I definitely have a few favorite teachers, so I love being able to filter classes led by Kathryn Budig or Jason Crandell. Sometimes I know that I want a super low-intensity class, so I’ll use tap Focus to filter by Calm or Stretch + Release. And when I’m looking to target a certain area of my body, I’ll use the Body Part filter to see what’s available under the Thighs, Glutes, or Lower Body tags.



You can apply multiple filters at once so you can narrow down through classes even further, which is super helpful and a huge time saver. I find that using the filters is the single best way to find the perfect class for how I’m feeling or what I’m interested in doing at any given time.

Live classes with Glo

Besides offering thousands of classes led by world-class teachers that you can push play on any time you want, another feature that makes Glo stand out from other apps is its live classes. This feature was launched last summer, a few months into the pandemic, and I’ve noticed that Glo has been working hard to make it a main component of its class offering.

Live classes bring you as close to an in-person class experience as you can get from an app. Just tap Live Classes in the bottom menu to see the current schedule for live classes, and use the calendar menu at the top to browse through scheduled live classes every day over the coming week.

Live class options let you practice now or get a reminder when classes begin. Credit: ELISE MOREAU More live classes. Credit: ELISE MOREAU

When you find a live class you want to attend, tap Count Me In to join, at no extra cost to you. If you have notifications enabled, you’ll receive a reminder right before the class starts.

The more you use Glo, the more you’ll probably find yourself favoring certain teachers and classes you’ll want to take over and over again. Be sure to navigate to your Library using the lower menu to see your saved classes, favorites (classes you tapped the heart on), your class history, programs and more.

If you ever find yourself without an internet connection, you can download your classes (non-live ones, of course) by tapping the three dots in the top right of any class so you can play it while offline. I find that the Add Note feature is really useful as well, which is located beneath every class. It lets you type out some details to save as a personal reminder the next time you decide to take the same class.

The price for premium yoga and fitness content

As you might’ve already guessed, Glo isn’t free. Like so many other streaming video services out there, you have to pay for a subscription to be able to use it.

You can get a monthly subscription for $18 a month, or you can sign up for an annual one for $162 (which works out to $13.50 a month). There’s also a 7-day free trial you can take advantage of if you want to try it out first before signing up for a subscription.

Honestly, even if you use Glo to take as few as two 30-minute classes a month, you’re pretty much getting your money’s worth. A live, in-person yoga class at a studio costs anywhere from $10 to $20 depending on location and length of the class, making Glo’s $18 monthly or $13.50 annual subscription well worth it and a total steal if you plan on taking a few classes every week.

I’ve been a loyal subscriber to Glo for almost five years now, with no plans of ending my subscription. If you want an in-person class experience right in your own home, Glo could be exactly what you need.