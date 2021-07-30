Noomi Rapace makes a new friend in eerie “LAMB’ trailer

Nature works in mysterious ways. Maria (Noomi Rapace) thinks she has the child of her dreams after the birth of a special lamb on her farm in Iceland. But not everyone can stomach this uncanny presence, including nature itself. The film also stars Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar Sigurðsson.

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut trailer is whimsical and terrifying in equal measure, including a truly chilling use of “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys. A24 describes the film as a “dark and atmospheric folktale” and the trailer recalls horror works like Midsommar and The Witch.

LAMB hits theaters Oct. 8.