OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo, platform enhancements, and reduced pricing

OpenAI has announced a slew of new additions and improvements to its platform, alongside reduced pricing, aimed at empowering developers and enhancing user experience.

Following yesterday’s leak of a custom GPT-4 chatbot creator, OpenAI unveiled several other key features during its DevDay that promise a transformative impact on the landscape of AI applications:

GPT-4 Turbo: OpenAI introduced the preview of GPT-4 Turbo, the next generation of its renowned language model. This new iteration boasts enhanced capabilities and an extensive knowledge base encompassing world events up until April 2023. One of GPT-4 Turbo’s standout features is the impressive 128K context window, allowing it to process the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt. Notably, OpenAI has optimised the pricing structure, making GPT-4 Turbo 3x cheaper for input tokens and 2x cheaper for output tokens compared to its predecessor.

Assistants API: OpenAI also unveiled the Assistants API, a tool designed to simplify the process of building agent-like experiences within applications. The API equips developers with the ability to create purpose-built AIs with specific instructions, leveraging additional knowledge and calling models and tools to perform tasks.

Multimodal capabilities: OpenAI's platform now supports a range of multimodal capabilities, including vision, image creation (DALL·E 3), and text-to-speech (TTS). GPT-4 Turbo can process images, opening up possibilities such as generating captions, detailed image analysis, and reading documents with figures. Additionally, DALL·E 3 integration allows developers to create images and designs programmatically, while the text-to-speech API enables the generation of human-quality speech from text.

Pricing overhaul: OpenAI has significantly reduced prices across its platform, making it more accessible to developers. GPT-4 Turbo input tokens are now 3x cheaper than its predecessor at $0.01, and output tokens are 2x cheaper at $0.03. Similar reductions apply to GPT-3.5 Turbo, catering to various user requirements and ensuring affordability.

Copyright Shield: To bolster customer protection, OpenAI has introduced Copyright Shield. This initiative sees OpenAI stepping in to defend customers and cover the associated legal costs if they face copyright infringement claims related to the generally available features of ChatGPT Enterprise and the developer platform.

OpenAI’s latest announcements mark a significant stride in the company’s mission to democratise AI technology, empowering developers to create innovative and intelligent applications across various domains.

