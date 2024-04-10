OpenAI makes GPT-4 Turbo with Vision API generally available

OpenAI has announced that its powerful GPT-4 Turbo with Vision model is now generally available through the company’s API, opening up new opportunities for enterprises and developers to integrate advanced language and vision capabilities into their applications.

The launch of GPT-4 Turbo with Vision on the API follows the initial release of GPT-4’s vision and audio upload features last September and the unveiling of the turbocharged GPT-4 Turbo model at OpenAI’s developer conference in November.

GPT-4 Turbo promises significant speed improvements, larger input context windows of up to 128,000 tokens (equivalent to about 300 pages), and increased affordability for developers.

A key enhancement is the ability for API requests to utilise the model’s vision recognition and analysis capabilities through text format JSON and function calling. This allows developers to generate JSON code snippets that can automate actions within connected apps, such as sending emails, making purchases, or posting online. However, OpenAI strongly recommends building user confirmation flows before taking actions that impact the real world.

Several startups are already leveraging GPT-4 Turbo with Vision, including Cognition, whose AI coding agent Devin relies on the model to automatically generate full code:

Healthify, a health and fitness app, uses the model to provide nutritional analysis and recommendations based on photos of meals:

TLDraw, a UK-based startup, employs GPT-4 Turbo with Vision to power its virtual whiteboard and convert user drawings into functional websites:

Despite facing stiff competition from newer models such as Anthropic’s Claude 3 Opus and Google’s Gemini Advanced, the API launch should help solidify OpenAI’s position in the enterprise market as developers await the company’s next large language model.

