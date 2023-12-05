Paleblue to Debut in REI Retailers Nationwide

USB-C Rechargeable Li-ion batteries set to launch in 35 key REI retailers

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Paleblue , the Park City-based startup creating sustainable, rechargeable alternatives to disposable alkaline batteries, announced a partnership with REI today. The partnership will see Paleblue’s industry-leading rechargeable batteries and solar chargers available for purchase in 35 REI stores across the country.

“This partnership represents a major step forward for Paleblue, especially considering the close alignment of our ethos and values,” said Tom Bishop, Co-Founder and CEO of Paleblue. “REI is the leading outdoor retailer here in the States, so we have an opportunity to continue growing awareness around high-quality rechargeable batteries and the solutions they offer for a major sustainability issue that’s largely overlooked at present.”

Americans throw away over 10 million single-use alkaline batteries every day. Rechargeable batteries could save more than 126,350 metric tons of batteries from filling our landfills each year. By stocking Paleblue batteries, REI continues to uplift sustainability causes throughout the outdoor industry.

Paleblue products – including their AA , AAA , C and CR123A batteries – will be available at select REI stores soon.

In addition to REI, outdoor enthusiasts, tech-savvy workers, photographers, and all consumers can find Paleblue products at True Value stores nationwide and at www.paleblueearth.com .

For any media inquiries or additional questions, please contact Zach Pickett, Zach@OutsidePR.com .

About Paleblue

Paleblue, founded in 2018 and based in Park City, UT, is the only battery company that wants the world to buy fewer disposable batteries. Paleblue creates high-performing, convenient, reliable, and user-friendly rechargeable batteries in common formats like AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, and CR123A. Through the use of rechargeable batteries, consumers can prevent millions of pounds of hazardous waste and heavy metals from entering landfills and incinerators. In addition to creating products that help keep toxic batteries out of landfills, Paleblue is also a member of 1% for the Planet, and partners with many non-profits who are creating positive change and impacts.

