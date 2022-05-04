Pet Communicator Offering Happiness Tips for Your Pet

MYSTIC, Conn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — International pet communicator Nancy Mello celebrates National Pet Week from May 1-7. Mello is offering a free live question and answer to the general public on Friday, May 6, on Instagram Live at 7 pm EST. If you can’t wait until then, Mello offers tips and tricks to get those tails wagging, ears up, and those noses moving for all your four and two-legged friends.

Nancy has communicated with animals since she was a little girl on her family’s farm in Northern California. Nancy works with pets all over the world virtually from her home base in Mystic, CT She explains that increasing your pet’s happiness will depend on a variety of factors, from the type of pet they are to where the pet came from before you gave them a home.

“A happy pet is more than just understanding your type of pet- whether cat, dog, lizard, rabbit, Guinea pig, etc.,” Mello explains. “It also depends on where your pet lived before. Did they come from a pet store? A rescue? Were they fully weaned from their mother? How many homes has your pet had? Every answer gives you a glimpse into your pet’s personality.” The animal communicator continued, “This will lead them to enjoy certain things more than others. A dog that has been in a shelter for a long time may be wary of loud noises and be happier in quieter environments. A parrot with multiple owners may be less trusting and find happiness in one person.”

So what can you do daily to increase your pet’s happiness level regardless of background or personality? “Talk to them,” Mello advises. “Speak to them like they are a toddler. Ask them how they slept or how their day has gone. Before you leave, explain how long you will be gone. They might not understand every word, but they will understand the connotation.”

Like with people, the happiness of a pet will vary from day to day. What should you be on the lookout for to see if your pet is in a bad mood? “A cat’s ears back is always a sure sign your cat isn’t happy,” Mello explains. “A dog will have their tail down and possibly try to hide.” Even hamsters and Guinea Pigs will show you signs. “They will burrow or stay in the corner of their enclosure.” Nancy reasons.

If you want insight into what makes your pet happy, plan on attending the free live question and answer on Instagram at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST this Friday, May 6.

To learn more about Nancy Mello and animal communication, visit nancymello.com. You may also follow her on Tik Tok, Instagram, or Facebook.

