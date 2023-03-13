Pet Valu Launches Let's Go Outside a Special Travel Guide to Inspire Pet-First Adventures

Pet lovers can browse Let’s Go Outside online or enter a social media contest

MARKHAM, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, launched today Let’s Go Outside, a special pet-first, digital travel guide. Designed to inspire pet-first adventures, Let’s Go Outside is an online collection of stories and expert tips provided by Pet Valu’s Animal Care Experts about travelling with their pets across Canada. Devoted pet lovers can browse the guide online or enter a Pet Valu social media contest for a chance to win a limited edition hard copy with a unique chew-proof sleeve, specifically designed for pets, and a $100 Pet Valu gift card.

“Pet Valu understands the unconditional relationships pet lovers have with their pets and we’re committed to supporting and growing that relationship,” says Idan Driman, VP, Marketing at Pet Valu. “As travelling with pets presents an opportunity to experience adventures together that deepen the bond between pets and pet lovers, we’re very excited to launch Let’s Go Outside. We hope it inspires pet lovers across Canada to pack up their pets and head out on a memorable trip.”

Available at petvalu.ca/travel, the 60+ page guide is filled with suggestions of pet-first hotels, campsites, hikes, parks, restaurants, shops and outdoor adventures across Canada from Pet Valu’s Animal Care Experts. It also contains expert tips and product suggestions that can help make the trip easier and more enjoyable.

From March 13 to March 31, 2023, pet lovers can enter a Pet Valu social media contest for a chance to win one of 10 limited edition copies of Let’s Go Outside with a unique, chew-proof sleeve along with a $100 gift card. For contest details and to enter, visit instagram.com/petvalu and reply to the prompt in the pinned post.

“As many pet lovers are looking for pet-first travel experiences, not just pet-friendly options, we asked our 600+ Animal Care Experts across Canada to share their favourite destinations or local places to go with their pets and their recommendations to make the experience fun, easy and safe,” says Driman. “Let’s Go Outside is a collection of their top tips and special, pet-first places to explore near their communities. Pet lovers who are preparing to set out on a pet-first trip can also visit their local Pet Valu store and ask one of the Animal Care Experts for advice on exploring and travelling with pets.”

Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu’s neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

