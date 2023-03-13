HFM Announces Launch of State-of-the-Art Virtual Analyst Feature

CYBERCITY EBENE, Mauritius, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The potential of technology to improve financial conduct online is immense, and the leading names in the online brokerage industry are among the first to grasp and implement it for the sake of their clients. HFM (formerly HotForex) is once again at the forefront, recently announcing a new benefit for traders: Kate, the virtual analyst. This feature is open to all registered clients of the globally acclaimed brokerage and is intended to provide them with updates and educational information regarding the financial markets.

“We are excited to set on this journey, and to once again be pioneers in the online trading industry of tomorrow,” commented the spokesperson for HFM. “Our virtual analyst Kate will not only make the markets more accessible to our clients; it will also make the ins and outs of online trading much more intuitive and easier to understand. We’ve always been among the first to embrace technology for the sake of our valued clients, and once again, we are proud to be setting the path for other companies in this sector to follow.”

Where can Kate be found?

Additionally, every Monday, Kate publishes a session on the HFM Instagram page, including insightful information and tips on what’s happening in the markets. The company invites everyone to follow on Instagram, to get access to this feature.

Global and local

According to a statement released by the company, the virtual assistant helps clients stay in tune with major market trends, alongside providing them with useful video guides. Additionally, Kate is available in more than 120 different languages and dialects, so as not to leave any customer behind.

“We are truly excited to be broadcasting to our global client base in this interactive, fun and engaging way. Our aim is to make the financial markets as accessible as possible to existing and potential clients and the way to do this is by bringing them an immersive trading experience with the help of our virtual analyst Kate,” added the spokesperson.

About HFM

The award-winning international brokerage brand HFM currently serves over 3.5 million clients, with this figure rapidly growing. Established in 2010, the brand grants its users access to more than 3,500 tradable assets, varying from stocks and commodities to bonds and ETFs. HFM also offers various proprietary features, such as one-click trading, the HFcopy account, direct market access to physical stocks, and much more. All clients are eligible for a wide array of offers and promotions , thus gaining optimal access to various market opportunities. For more information, users are invited to visit HFM’s website or talk to one of the customer service representatives, available 24/5 through live chat.

