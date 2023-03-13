VINCO VENTURES SEES MORE THAN 30% INCREASE IN DAILY REVENUE FROM BETA TEST OF NEW AND EXCLUSIVE USER-GENERATED CONTENT PLATFORM

Also Announces Expansion of User-Generated Content Verticals in News,

Celebrity News, Travel, Fashion and Beauty, and True Crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: BBIG), a technology company specializing in converting content to digital and social platforms, today announced it has completed a 90-day beta test of an exclusive user-generated content (UGC) platform resulting in significant increases in new active users and advertising impression delivering an increase of more than 30% in average daily revenue over the test period.

“The results from the addition of the exclusive user-generated content platform exceeded our initial expectation and proves that the addition of new and engaging content to our technology platforms is capable of delivering real results,” said Vinco Ventures Executive Chairman of the Board Rod Vanderbilt. “We believe that we are uniquely positioned to continue to leverage our platforms for the rapidly growing creator economy and well-poised to help our business partners engage even more deeply with expanding audiences across various platforms.”

Tapping into the rapidly growing creator economy, the 90-day test of UGC content across its portfolio of media brands connected premium advertising partners to a highly engaged audience and resulted in the addition of 23 million new active users and more than 1.5 billion advertising impressions. The extraordinary engagement with the new content vertical delivered an increase of more than 30% in average daily revenue over the 90-day period.

As a result of the overwhelming response and success of the UGC beta test, Vinco Ventures also announced the immediate expansion of additional UGC content verticals across its portfolio including breaking news, celebrity news, travel, fashion and beauty, and true crime.

