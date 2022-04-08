Planning a trip? Grab this discounted airfare alert subscription before you book.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A yearlong subscription to Matt’s Flights Premium Plan is $29.99 as of April 6 instead of $97, so you can get 69% off.

Lots of people are looking to travel right now. Before you start planning your next trip, you might want to take advantage of an airfare alert subscription deal.

A Matt’s Flights Premium Plan could end up saving you up to 90 percent on domestic and international flights. And a one-year subscription will only cost you $29.99. It’s usually $97 for a premium annual subscription, which means you’ll save 69% for a limited time.

We featured this deal around the same time last year, and it’s back once again by popular demand. If you’re already planning a trip anyway, why not pocket some extra cash in the process?

The Matt’s Flights platform searches for the best flight deals, and when it finds them (largely due to airline mistakes or discounted deals), it emails them to you automatically. Choose your favorite deal from his three or more weekly emails, fly for a fraction of the cost, and enjoy having some more spending money at your destination.

Already have a destination in mind? With Matt’s Premium Plan, you can shoot him an email anytime and let him know where you wish to go. He’ll act as your personal flight and travel agent with direct, one-on-one support. The Premium Plan also gets you instant access to all of the best deals, with up to five times more than free members. Plus, you’ll get an unlimited number of custom searches, which helps you find the cheapest airfare personalized for your specific needs.

There’s one caveat: not all cities are covered in the deal emails. Check to make sure a city near you is on the list before pulling the trigger. If you don’t see your nearest airport on the list, you can email Matt and get custom searches if you prefer. Either way, for $29.99, a year’s worth of cheap flight notifications might finally help you take your dream vacation without breaking the bank.

