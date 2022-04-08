Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson, Premier Silver, and Minister Streicker to Make a Clean Energy Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon; the Honourable John Streicker, Minister responsible for the Yukon Development Corporation; and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon will make a clean energy announcement in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, April 11, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. PDT

Location: Government of Yukon

Main Administration Building Foyer

2071 Second Avenue

Whitehorse, YT

Y1A 1B2

