Westgate technologies Expands operations to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State

Westgate Technologies Limited has launched its Uyo Store doors for the first time on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022.

The public was invited to celebrate the grand opening of Westgate ICT HUB in Uyo to experience the one-stop hub for ICT solutions first-hand.

The red carpet started at 10:30 am while the event will start at 11:00 am at the Westgate ICT Hub, 20 Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The grand opening included freebies, and there will be a road show within the metropolis of Uyo.

Westgate Technologies provides both simple and complex mixes of hardware, software, solutions, and support. As a strategic partner for the various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), we leverage our strategic relationships with global industry leaders to provide ICT supplies, solutions design, implementation, and support to add value to the client’s new or existing businesses.

“We are growth-driven and, as a company, we are excited to have started our operations while exceeding customer expectations in Uyo,” said Mr. Victor Joseph.

Westgate Technologies Limited has a mission that aims to be the best and most widely accepted one-stop hub for ICT innovations, products, services, training, and forums, positively impacting lives and breeding a new generation of highly resourceful, productive entrepreneurs in Africa and beyond.

For enquiries, contact our sales team: +2348033093308, [email protected]

