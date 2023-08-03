PRESSREADER AND GANNETT JOIN FORCES TO EXPAND USA TODAY'S GLOBAL AUDIENCE

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ – PressReader, a leading all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines, announced an expanded partnership with Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), a prominent subscription-led and digitally-focused media company that includes expanded content. This collaboration brings together content from USA TODAY, USA TODAY International Edition and 50 local publications within the USA TODAY Network to readers across PressReader’s global Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) channels.

“Gannett is thrilled to grow our partnership with PressReader, leveraging their technology and network to amplify the reach and influence of our publications,” said Caroline Harris, Vice President, Partnerships at Gannett. “We are unwavering in our commitment to deliver comprehensive news coverage while incorporating diverse perspectives for our readers and this PressReader partnership allows us to connect with an even broader global audience.”

“Our newly formed partnership with Gannett brings USA TODAY, as well as a diverse collection of quality local USA TODAY Network publications from across the United States to the PressReader platform, reaffirming our commitment to delivering the content our readers are looking for,” said Steve Chapman, Senior Vice President of Content Partnerships at PressReader. “This partnership strengthens PressReader’s position as a leading digital platform for quality news content while opening up new avenues for Gannett to reach more people in more places.”

PressReader invites readers, media professionals, and partners alike to explore these new titles on the platform. Discover the breadth and depth of Gannett’s select titles, including USA TODAY and USA TODAY Network publications, keeping up with local, national and international news coverage and staying connected to what matters to readers.

PressReader is the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world — publications such as USA TODAY, The Economist, Bloomberg, Foreign Affairs, Los Angeles Times, La Vanguardia, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro and Vanity Fair to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet or computer, readers can browse content online or download editions for offline reading using the Press Reader App and its brand partners. Businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers’ experience − household names like Air Canada, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Iberia, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University and the New York Public Library.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes The USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes one of the largest media-owned events businesses in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.

Certain statements in this press release are or may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the platform and business relationship and the anticipated performance and results of the platform and business relationship including any changes in viewership or reach. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “develop,” “expect,” “opportunity,” “pursue,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current views of management of each party and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements, including the uncertainty of the actual performance of the platform and the business relationship. For a discussion of some of the additional risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in Gannett’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Gannett’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and Gannett’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Gannett to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by Gannett’s forward-looking statements will occur. Except to the extent required by law, Gannett undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

