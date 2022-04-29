Progress Starts in Lenexa, Kansas: Integrated Roadways Gets Green Light for 10-year $250M Smart Road Public-Private Partnership Pilot

Lenexa could be the first U.S city where Smart Pavement technology will provide wireless charging for electric vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Integrated Roadways, a smart infrastructure technology provider, today announced Lenexa, Kansas’ approval of a $250M pilot program. The first phase of the pilot, slated to begin in fall 2022, will include the deployment of Integrated Roadways’ patented Smart Pavement technology at five key intersections within the city’s central hub. Through a public-private partnership, Integrated Roadways will spearhead the 10-year project with support from the City of Lenexa and Kiewit Engineering, marking a significant step forward in smart infrastructure adoption. Lenexa could be the first city in the U.S. to showcase the ability to wirelessly charge electric vehicles using Smart Pavement.

“It’s time for America to rebuild its infrastructure,” said Tim Sylvester, founder and CEO of Integrated Roadways. “After our successful installation in Denver, Colorado, we began looking for a municipal partner that wanted to go big and transform infrastructure for connected vehicles. We’re excited to make our plans in Lenexa official and start preparing our roads for future generations to come.”

“Phase one is a very small taste of much more to come,” Sylvester continued, “with future phases being determined as we go, based on the city’s needs and the needs of the businesses in the area, allowing us to continue to be responsive to the city’s evolving needs as it continues to grow and develop.”

Smart Pavement consists of precast concrete road sections embedded with digital technology and fiber optic connectivity for traffic data collection through in-roads sensors. The pavement is designed to be upgradeable from the start and enables Wi-Fi access, 5G, wireless EV charging and more through antennas in the expansion ports, edge services and cloud access. Denver was the first to showcase Integrated Roadways’ Smart Pavement with four slabs installed on Brighton Blvd. at 39th Street in 2018.

The Lenexa City Council approved a resolution to allow Integrated Roadways to design the first of five intersections, accepting a $250,000 innovative technology program grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), at its meeting on April 19, 2022. KDOT first tested the technology on a section of Interstate 35 in 2013. Lenexa’s upcoming deployment will begin at the intersection at West 93rd Street and Renner Boulevard, a direct access route to I-435. Future phases will be based on the city’s needs and 2040 Vision Plan.

“When Integrated Roadways first approached us in 2019, we were excited to do something to get out in front of other cities,” said Tim Green, Lenexa’s Deputy Director of Community Development/City Engineer. “With the council’s support, we’re ready to move quickly.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Integrated Roadways completing a successful demonstration of its Smart Pavement wireless electric vehicle charging capabilities in Detroit in early April 2022. For more information on Integrated Roadways, visit integratedroadways.com.

About Integrated Roadways

Integrated Roadways is transforming America’s transportation infrastructure, working to bring future-forward, self-sustaining smart roads to municipalities around the country. Our patented Smart Pavement system uses existing and proven technology to turn ordinary roads into sustainable digital infrastructure platforms that enable connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles. Through our managed services for data collection, telecom, and edge networking capabilities, our smart roads pay for themselves through the valuable new services they provide to the community. And as new automotive technologies arrive at the speed of innovation, Integrated Roadways is poised to open the onramp to the real Information Superhighway. To discover more, visit www.integratedroadways.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

