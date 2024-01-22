/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Parliamentary Secretary Serré to Participate in AME Roundup/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ – Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the AME Roundup opening ceremony.

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. PT

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

East Building, Ballroom A

1055 Canada Place

Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3

While at AME Roundup, Parliamentary Secretary Serré will also deliver remarks at the Student–Industry Networking Event.

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

East Building, Meeting Room 11/12

1055 Canada Place

Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

