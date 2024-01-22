The bio-detection market is expected to experience growth, reaching a value of USD 12.27 billion from 2022 to 2027- 17000 + Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The bio-detection market is estimated to grow by USD 12.27 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.96% according to Technavio. The key companies include 20/20 GeneSystems Inc., 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, AdVnt Biotechnologies LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alexeter Technologies LLC, Bertin Technologies SAS, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., MBio Diagnostics Inc., Physical Sciences Inc., PositiveID Corp., Research International Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Sense Biodetection Inc, Smiths Group Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Companies : 15+, Including 20/20 GeneSystems Inc., 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, AdVnt Biotechnologies LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alexeter Technologies LLC, Bertin Technologies SAS, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., MBio Diagnostics Inc., Physical Sciences Inc., PositiveID Corp., Research International Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Sense Biodetection Inc, Smiths Group Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others

: 15+, Including 20/20 GeneSystems Inc., Co., Abbott Laboratories, AdVnt Biotechnologies LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alexeter Technologies LLC, Bertin Technologies SAS, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., MBio Diagnostics Inc., Physical Sciences Inc., PositiveID Corp., Research International Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Sense Biodetection Inc, Smiths Group Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and positioning of companies Segments: Application (Clinical, Food and environmental, and Defense), Product (Instruments, Accessories and consumables, and Reagents and media), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more, request a Free sample report

Increasing initiatives for rapid diagnostics of diseases is a key factor driving growth. The increasing applications of microorganisms is an emerging trend. The inadequate healthcare services in developing regions is a significant challenge restricting growth.

Find more insights from a free sample report!

The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study based on drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor’s offerings

Get a holistic overview

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Bio-detection industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth

Enhancing Diagnostic Access through Technological Advancements

Government funding is increasing to enhance diagnostic access through technological advancements, prioritizing bio-detection products’ accessibility globally, particularly in developed and developing nations. Despite companies developing high-quality diagnostic technologies for chronic and infectious diseases, accessibility remains an issue in developing countries like India and China. Governments are emphasizing initiatives to improve diagnostic accessibility, with developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, India, Zambia, and China receiving access to in vitro diagnostic devices at preferential prices through international organizations like Unitaid, which aims to prevent, diagnose, and treat TB, malaria, and other infectious diseases. This drive encompasses various technologies such as biosensors, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, microarray technology, and lab-on-a-chip devices, among others, to bolster bio-detection capabilities worldwide.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The observability platform market size is projected to increase by USD 1.17 billion, at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2023 and 2028.

The customer engagement solutions market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 11.60 billion.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bio-detection-market-is-expected-to-experience-growth-reaching-a-value-of-usd-12-27-billion-from-2022-to-2027–17000–technavio-302040858.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

