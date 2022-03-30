/R E P E A T — Media Advisory – The Government of Canada will make an announcement on online safety/
The Government of Canada will make an announcement on its approach to combatting harmful online content
GATINEAU, QC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ – On Wednesday, officials from the Department of Canadian Heritage, joined by the Department of Justice, will announce a new expert advisory group on online safety as a next step in developing legislation to address harmful online content.
