Recosoft ships ID2Office 2023 – Export InDesign 2023 to latest Microsoft Word, PowerPoint & Apple Keynote formats

Recosoft Corporation the developers of workflow automation plug-ins and tools for Adobe® Illustrator® and Adobe InDesign® has released ID2Office 2023; the latest version of the plug-in to directly export InDesign documents to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Keynote type.

OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ID2Office 2023 includes support for Adobe InDesign, 2023 for both macOS and Windows platforms. Additionally, ID2Office 2023 adds several enhancements which improves the conversion fidelity of the exported files.

ID2Office converts InDesign files to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Apple Keynote types; converting the text, associated styles, paragraph structure, related property information, tables, graphics and other objects while matching and maintaining the layout fidelity; enhancing data exchange between InDesign and Office platforms.

Key New Features

Support for InDesign 2023

ID2Office 2023 supports InDesign 2023. InDesign CC 2019 through 2022 versions are supported as well.

Enhanced conversion fidelity

Several enhancements have been made in the export process resulting in improved conversion fidelity.

Deprecation of support for older InDesign versions

InDesign CC 2015 – CC 2018 support has been removed streamlining the deployment process

ID2Office 2023 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per license):

ID2Office Standard 2023 Annual subscription (macOS/Windows) US$199.00

ID2Office Professional 2023 Annual subscription (macOS only) US$249.00

System Requirements

Mac: macOS 10.15.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: InDesign CC 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 or 2023

Windows: Windows 10/Windows 11

Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer

Application: InDesign CC 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 or 2023

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

