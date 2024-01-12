Regal Rexnord Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 8, 2024

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Regal Rexnord will host a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CT (10:00 am ET) on Thursday, February 8, 2024. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord’s Investor website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1-877-264-6786 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.5177 (international callers) and enter 5732418# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 8918729#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more socially conscious and environmentally-friendly products and sub-systems, the Company is regularly addressing increasingly relevant secular demands of customers in the medical, alternative energy, aerospace, food & beverage, general industrial and warehouse/intralogistics end markets, among others. In short, Regal Rexnord’s 36,000 associates around the world are proud to be working each day towards fulfilling the Company’s purpose – helping create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-rexnord-corporation-to-host-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-february-8-2024-302033949.html

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

