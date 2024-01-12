Keystone Agency Partners Expands Platform Portfolio with Acquisition of Insurtech Pioneer

KAP Acquires Its 20th Platform Partner LifeQuotes In Recent Acquisition

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, announced today the acquisition of LifeQuotes, Inc. as its latest Platform Partner. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for KAP, bringing the total number of Platform Partners in its portfolio to an impressive 20.

LifeQuotes, a trailblazing life insurance price comparison service, has been a pioneer in the insurtech space since its founding in 1984. The platform enables self-directed life insurance shoppers to instantly access quotes from 50 highly-rated life insurers and purchase policies online from the company of their choice in a paperless manner.

Bob Bland, CEO of LifeQuotes, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Joining forces with Keystone Agency Partners opens up new avenues for growth and innovation. We are excited to contribute our expertise to KAP’s dynamic ecosystem and continue our mission of providing accessible life insurance solutions to customers nationwide.”

KAP’s Chief Acquisition Officer, Dan Girardi, echoed the sentiment, saying, “LifeQuotes brings a wealth of experience and technological innovation to our family of Platforms. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering diverse and customer-centric insurance solutions. We are thrilled to welcome LifeQuotes to the KAP family.”

LifeQuotes has played a pivotal role in the insurtech landscape, serving over 400,000 customers and continually enhancing the industry’s landscape. The insurtech market is witnessing substantial growth, with projections indicating a rate of 42.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, reaching an estimated $46 billion by 2028 according to Data Bridge Market Research.

The strategic partnership between KAP and LifeQuotes signifies a shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and advancing the landscape of the insurance industry.

About Keystone Agency Partners (KAP)

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its Platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

About LifeQuotes

LifeQuotes is an insurtech pioneer that caters to self-directed life insurance shoppers at www.lifequotes.com. The platform’s innovative technology allows customers to instantly view quotes from 50 insurers and purchase policies on a paperless basis. Since its founding in 1984, LifeQuotes has served over 400,000 customers.

Media Inquiries

Stuart Kail, Director of Brand & Communications

skail@keystoneagencypartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keystone-agency-partners-expands-platform-portfolio-with-acquisition-of-insurtech-pioneer-302033858.html

SOURCE Keystone Agency Partners

