Rohit Sharma Unfiltered: Max Life Insurance brings the Indian Cricket Captain in his off field 'Sharma Ji Ka Beta' Avatar

The social media campaign will go live on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Threads

NEW DELHI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life” / “Company”) has unveiled its latest social media campaign, ‘Sharma Ji Ka Beta,’ featuring brand ambassadors, Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian Men’s National Cricket Team along with his spouse, and entrepreneur, Ritika Sajdeh. The social media campaign provides a unique glimpse into Rohit Sharma’s off-field persona, highlighting his deep-rooted values and love for his family. Ritika Sajdeh, for the first time ever, takes on the role of an engaging and insightful interviewer in a candid series of conversations with Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.

In an era where transparency and authenticity are paramount, “Sharmaji Ka Beta” is breaking new ground by offering an exclusive glimpse into the life and thoughts of Rohit Sharma. Through this series, the audience is treated to heartwarming themes and touching moments that reveal the essence of Rohit’s character beyond his illustrious cricket career. The power couple has discussions on various topics such as Rohit’s love for online shopping, the songs he listens to on loop, his favourite movie characters, a memorable piece of advice, and the invaluable lessons he’s learned from his father.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “In the digital age, storytelling has the power to inspire individuals to reflect on their own life journeys and consider the role of life insurance in protecting their aspirations. Anchored to Max Life’s overarching theme of ‘You Are the Difference’, this social media campaign brings to light the real Rohit Sharma, not just as a cricket sensation but as a loving family man. The social media campaign underpins our belief that every individual, much like Rohit, has a unique and valuable story that makes a difference.”

The ‘Sharma Ji Ka Beta’ campaign will go live on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Threads. This dynamic mix ensures that fans from various corners of the digital world can connect with Rohit and Ritika in a way that feels most personal to them.

Link to the campaign video: https://youtu.be/M9hM6rFNraw

About Max Life

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 25,342 Cr.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992948/3864857/Max_Life_Insurance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/rohit-sharma-unfiltered-max-life-insurance-brings-the-indian-cricket-captain-in-his-off-field-sharma-ji-ka-beta-avatar-301967642.html

