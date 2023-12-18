Rummy Passion Unveils Its REimagined Unity-Based Mobile App

PANCHKULA, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Passion Gaming, the creator of India’s Most Loved Rummy App, Rummy Passion, today announced a significant upgrade to enhance the player experience. The app has transitioned to the powerful Unity game engine, paving the way for a smoother, faster, and more immersive gameplay experience.

The REimagined Rummy Passion App offers a range of benefits for Rummy Passion players, including:

Enhanced UI and UX: Rummy Passion’s revamped UI and UX are not just aesthetically pleasing, but also incredibly user-friendly and intuitive. This makes it easier than ever for players to navigate the app and focus on what they came for – enjoying an exciting game of rummy. Improved Graphics: The transition to Unity has unlocked a world of visual possibilities. Rummy Passion now boasts stunning visuals and high-resolution textures, providing a truly immersive and realistic gaming experience. Unmatched Performance and Stability: Powered by Unity’s robust architecture, Rummy Passion now delivers unmatched performance and stability. Experience faster loading times, smoother animations, and seamless gameplay. Future-proofed Platform: Unity’s cutting-edge technology paves the way for future innovation. Rummy Passion will be able to integrate new features and functionalities more easily, ensuring players continue to have access to the latest advancements in online gaming.

Amandeep Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Passion Gaming, stated, “We are thrilled to unveil this significant upgrade to Rummy Passion. By transitioning to the powerful Unity game engine, we have been able to create an unparalleled rummy experience for our players. This update reaffirms our commitment to providing the best possible platform for online rummy enthusiasts in India.”

The update to the Unity game engine is available to all Rummy Passion players now. Existing players will be prompted to update their app automatically. New players can download the latest version from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About Rummy Passion

Passion Gaming , one of the best online skill gaming companies in India, offers Online Cash Rummy games to over 10 Million Players through its flagship product, Rummy Passion .

Rummy Passion ranks as one of India’s best Rummy apps that offers a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It’s an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the-art security features, and has over 10 million players competing for real cash.

Rummy Passion is an RNG-certified platform by iTech Labs that ensures fair play and necessary risk mitigation for players, making it a 100% trusted gaming platform. Rummy Passion also has a seal of certification from the EGF (E-Gaming Federation) and strictly complies with the framework set for the gaming industry.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India along with exciting rewards on all deposits.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302953/Rummy_Passion_REimagined.jpg

