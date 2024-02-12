Sandow Lakes Energy Company, LLC Announces Agreement to Construct a 1200 Net Megawatt Combined Cycle Power Plant at Sandow Lakes Ranch in the Texas Triangle

ROCKDALE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sandow Lakes Energy Company, LLC today announced its plans to pursue the construction of a 1200-megawatt, ultra-efficient, natural gas-fueled power plant. The plant, located on Sandow Lakes property in Lee County Texas, will be developed and owned by a Sandow Lakes Energy Company, LLC, subsidiary and will operate within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The plant will be capable of serving over 800,000 homes. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with the plant generating power by 2028.

Sandow Lakes Energy, LLC has executed an agreement with Siemens Energy to reserve manufacturing slots for two SGT6-9000HL gas turbines. The SGT6-9000HL is one of the most technologically advanced turbines in the world, featuring high power output, excellent fuel efficiency, and the capability of operating on hydrogen with only minor modifications to the equipment. These turbines are envisioned to generate over 1,200 megawatts of electricity at the Sandow Lakes site, providing reliable power generation to the region while supporting decarbonization goals.

“As Texas continues to grow, increasing the capacity and reliability of our power grid is critical. This Sandow Lakes plant will provide 1,200 megawatts of dispatchable power, providing enough electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “As Governor, I signed bipartisan laws to reform ERCOT and increase the reliability, resilience, and capability of our state grid. Through partnerships with companies like Sandow Lakes and Siemens, our state will ensure we continue to deliver reliable power to every Texas home.”

Sandow Lakes was formerly the site of a 1950s-era integrated industrial enterprise with 1200-megawatts of coal-based power generation. The legacy coal facilities and industrial facilities are in the process of being partially demolished and repurposed, paving the way for the more contemporary and progressive combined cycle power plant. State Representative Stan Gerdes, in whose House District the development sits, added, “For the citizens of this region, losing Alcoa after 6 decades of manufacturing was a blow to the entire region. But with the advent of Sandow Lakes, the folks living here have renewed enthusiasm for the area, their families and for the future.”

Senator Lois Kolkhorst, in whose district the new clean gas fired generation plant will be constructed, added, “Texas needs dispatchable thermal generation to provide power for our growing state. That’s why I am pleased to host this new natural gas plant in Lee County. This is exciting news for the future of our region and an important step for all Texans who will benefit from a new source of clean and reliable energy.”

The residents of Lee and Milam counties and surrounding communities will benefit from incredible job creation driven by Sandow Lakes Ranch’s master planned development of this former industrial enterprise run by Alcoa for over 50 years.

Senator Charles Schwertner added, “I’m pleased Sandow Lakes continues to move forward with this important project to provide economic development for the greater Milam/Lee County region for decades to come. Advancing electric generation is a vital and necessary component of economic development, and I applaud the project’s advancement of this necessary infrastructure.”

Sandow Lakes Energy Company, LLC was formed for the purpose of developing, operating and investing in energy projects in Texas to support the Sandow Lakes property and the rapidly growing electricity demand within the State. Sandow Lakes Energy Company, LLC is committed to utilizing available clean and efficient technologies in connection with its developments.

