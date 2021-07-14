Save 92% on lifetime access to both a VPN and password manager

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Lifetime Password Manager and Privacy Subscription Bundle is on sale for £21.76 as of July 12, saving you 92% on list price.

Nowadays, everything seems to need a password and everything seems to require a sign-up. Instead of using the same few passwords for everything (please don’t), streamline the process with a password manager that manages your login credentials for you.

Sticky Password is a good one to consider. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription is bundled with a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for £21.76 total — a 97% chunk off of their normal going rates.

Rather than allowing your laptop to create a randomised password for you and hoping it synced to your phone, Sticky Password organises your passwords across all devices and hunts them down as needed. Plus, for something like a communal HBO Max account, Sticky Password allows easy password sharing between you and your trusted crew.

VPN Unlimited is a popular VPN that uses military-grade encryption to keep hackers and other creeps out of your business, including on public WiFi networks. Bandwidth is unlimited, too.