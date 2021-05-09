SoftMaker Office 2021 – Word processing, spreadsheet and presentation software for Windows 10 / 8 / 7 – compatible with Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint – for 5 PCs



Price: $39.99

(as of May 09,2021 10:47:06 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Stop! Don’t spend a fortune on your Office software!



SoftMaker gives you the full package for little money – create word documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

There is no suscription or expiry date!

100 % compatible with Microsoft Office.

System requirements:

Microsoft Windows 10, 8, 7For up to 5 home computers or 1 company computer

TextMaker 2021 is fast, powerful and compatible. Just as a good word processor should be.



Create documents of any size in next to no time – be it a flyer, a brochure or a business letter. Due to its native use of the DOCX file format, your documents are always compatible with Microsoft Word.

for scientific work: footnotes, endnotes, bibliographies, cross references, image captions, indexes, tables of contents, tables of figuresbuit-in address book for creating individual letters, mail merges, labels and envelopesbuilt-in spell checker finds spelling mistakes in more than 75 languagesreal-time word counterInsert more than 80 different types of charts, e.g. bar charts, histograms and pie chartsand many more

Comprehensive calculation capabilities.



PlanMaker is all compatible with Excel.

up to one million rows per worksheetNEW: More than 430 calculation functionsCalculation with complex numbers and array functionspivot tablesdata consolidationAutoFilter and special filtersnew tables inside worksheets and cell-style catalogcreate informative charts with presentation quality – choose from 80 different chart types in 2D and 3Dand many more

Design attractive slides and presentations with pep.



If you are used to working with PowerPoint, you will be able to start with Presentations right away!

NEW: Numerous attractive design templates do the design work for youcountless impressive animations and slide transitions using OpenGL graphics accelerationDesign your own color schemes and switch between them at the press of a buttoncreate beautiful and informative slides using graphics, tables and chartsembed music, spoken comments and videos in slides at the touch of a buttonand many more

Create text documents

✓

✓

Create spreadsheets

✓

✓

Create presentations

✓

✓

Full compatibility with Word, Excel, PowerPoint

✓

✓

Windows version

✓

✓

Mac version

✓

Linux version

✓

Supports literature management software Zotero

✓

Online research function through dictionaries

✓

EPUB export to create e-books

✓

THE BEST ALL-IN-ONE ALTERNATIVE – 100 % compatible with documents created with Word, Excel and PowerPoint, suitable for Windows 10 / 8 / 7 (32 and 64 bits)

WORD PROCESSING – create documents like brochures or business plans, write letters, academic papers, essays, reports of any size

SPREADSHEET PROGRAM – create calculation worksheets in high quality even within huge data sets, including 80 different chart types in 2D and 3D

PRESENTATION SOFTWARE – create impressive presentations with a wide selection of color schemes and slide layouts, insert animations and slide transitions





