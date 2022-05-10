Spark Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May 2022

BERLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences in May 2022:

Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation and fireside chat: Wednesday, May 11 th at 1:00 pm ET ( 10:00 am PT )

at ( ) Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, May 17 th at 3:00 pm ET ( 12:00 pm PT )

at ( ) Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors

Spark management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event or through MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network’s investor relations firm, at [email protected].

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation at either event, visit the investor relations section of the Spark Network’s website at https://www.spark.net/investor-relations/home.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark’s widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Contact

Investors:

Todd Kehrli

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

[email protected]

