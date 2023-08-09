SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility For Medical Supply Chain Risks

NEW YORK , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a healthcare facility to identify the supply chain risks and diversify their supplier base.

To get alerts on the supply chain risks and assistance in foreseeing inflation before it happens. Additionally, they wanted to broaden their pool of suppliers and include vendors who follow sustainable measures in their manufacturing process.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client’s challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client’s business model.

SpendEdge experts provided risk scores to determine the risk profiles of each supply chain segment with the aid of which the client was able to make effective decisions. Expertise in predicting inflation beforehand helped the company to take necessary steps to resolve them. The company could diversify its supplier base with SpendEdge experts providing the firm with the list of potential best-fit vendors with the capability of withstanding in times of choppy market conditions and who do not compromise with their sustainability standards.

The professionals were able to please the customer and deliver the greatest outcomes and accomplishments for them.

Read the full case study: Click here

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

