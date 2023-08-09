World Social Live Streaming Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Innovative Monetization Trends – Virtual Idol Live Streams, Immersive Live Streaming, and More

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Social Live Streaming Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Content Creators and Platform Providers will Reap the Rewards of Innovative Monetization Strategies

This study covers the social live streaming services industry. The services allow users to broadcast, watch, and react to live video content from compatible devices such as smartphones, computers, tablets, and game consoles.

They provide users with the necessary digital infrastructure to share and stream real-time video content delivered via the internet on applications or web browsers to audiences around the world. Users can generally stream and access live video content as well as interact with other users at no cost. In exchange for free access to the content, however, most services deliver commercials to generate advertising revenues.

Many social live streaming providers offer monetization opportunities to content creators in the form of donations from viewers, advertising revenue sharing, paid subscriptions to certain channels, brand partnerships/sponsorships, and eCommerce for digital and physical products. Live streaming operators generally earn money from these features by imposing fees or revenue-sharing practices.

The industry includes dedicated video streaming platforms and social media platforms. While video streaming platforms such as Twitch or YouTube were pioneers in the live streaming space, social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok developed built-in streaming features more recently in order to leverage the popularity of live content.

Many services originally focused on gaming-related streams, but content categories today include talk shows, music, tutorials, personal vlogs, and interviews.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Social Live Streaming Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Social Live Streaming Services

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Industry Trends

Extensions and Add-Ons

Co-streaming Features

Paid Subscriptions and Virtual Gifting

Bots

4. Growth Opportunities

Integrated eCommerce

Virtual Idol Live Streams

Interactive Features

Immersive Live Streaming

The Powerful Creator Economy

Online Talk Shows and Vodcasts

Live Streaming Marketing

Partnerships with Game Publishers and Console Manufacturers

Pay-per-View Events

Blockchain Technology

