"Stumble Guys" characters jump from the screen to the shelf with a new toy line from PMI Kids' World

First-ever toy line based on a global video game sensation will debut at Walmart stores nationwide this month

All-new collectible toys, action figures, plush, and more!

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – PMI Kids’ World is bringing the beloved multiplayer video game “Stumble Guys” into the physical world with its first-ever toy line. Rolling out this month at select Walmart stores across the U.S. and on Walmart.com, fans old and new can now collect and engage with “Stumble Guys'” wildly imaginative roster of characters from Scopely ‘s award-winning game for mobile, PC, and consoles.

“Stumble Guys” has built a massive following, with 50 million+ players every month jumping into the fast-paced, frenetic fun. The game is home to a thriving, global community, where fans share their love for the franchise in and out of the game, driving billions of impressions and engagements across social media platforms.

A worldwide mobile game sensation, “Stumble Guys” recently debuted on Xbox to great fanfare, staking its claim as the #1 “top free” game on Xbox immediately after launch. Soon, “Stumble Guys” will expand to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, bringing the joy of stumbling to new audiences around the world.

Inclusive to everyone from beginners to experts, “Stumble Guys” is a highly social competitive experience. The game constantly evolves with varied events, tournaments, fantastical worlds, and fun new game modes. The “Stumble Guys” universe is also filled with creative and customizable characters – known as “Stumblers” – offering endless possibilities for self-expression.

“‘Stumble Guys’ has one of the most engaged and loyal communities in the world, and our players have forged a truly emotional connection to the game’s vast universe,” said Naz Amarchi, Senior Vice President & General Manager, ‘Stumble Guys’ at Scopely. “PMI Kids World is the perfect partner to bring our beloved Stumblers into the physical world, creating a new way to delight fans with collectibles, plushies, toys, and more. As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart is the ideal destination to help bring our ‘Stumble Guys’ characters into the hands of our players.”

“We can’t wait to offer the ‘Stumble Guys’ community a new way to play with their favorite characters,” said Omer Dekel, CEO of PMI Kids’ World. “The chaotic fun of the game is brought to life by the unique qualities of each Stumbler, and we’re excited for fans to bring home these collectibles not only as toys but as trophies!”

PMI Kids’ World is renowned for turning virtual worlds into must-have collectibles with hits like Sonic Prime, Pudgy Penguins, Roblox’s Piñata Smashlings™, and more. Their new line of fan-favorite Stumblers from “Stumble Guys'” impressive roster of more than 500 characters includes:

Collectible Figures

Mini Action Figures

Action Figures

Figural Keychains

Clip-On Plush

Plushies

Plush Buddies

Huggable Plush

About “Stumble Guys”

“Stumble Guys” is a multi-award-winning party battle royale game that features extremely fast-paced multiplayer gameplay; social mechanics that make playing with friends easy; a wide array of challenging and imaginative events, tournaments, and levels; multiple game-play modes; personalized and expressive customization options; and more.

Acquired by Scopely in 2022, “Stumble Guys” has continued to massively expand ever since, including with some of the most epic partnerships in the games industry, including NERF, PAC-MAN, Tetris, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Monopoly, the #1 creator in the world MrBeast, and more! The game is one of the most social, engaging multiplayer experiences in the industry, with more than 1 billion hours of playtime.

Players can join the “Stumble Guys” community on TikTok (@StumbleGuys), Discord (/StumbleGuys), Twitter (@StumbleGuysGame), Facebook (/StumbleGuysGame), YouTube (/StumbleGuys) and/or Instagram (@StumbleGuys), and play the game for free on Xbox, iOS, Android and Steam (StumbleGuys). Learn more about “Stumble Guys” at scopely.com and stumbleguys.com .

About Scopely

Scopely is a leading global interactive entertainment and video game company, home to many top-grossing, award-winning franchises including “MONOPOLY GO!,” “Stumble Guys,” “Star Trek™ Fleet Command,” “MARVEL Strike Force,” and “Yahtzee® With Buddies,” among others. Scopely creates, publishes, and live-operates immersive games that empower a directed-by-consumer™ experience across platforms–mobile, web, PC, and now console. Founded in 2011, Scopely is fueled by a world-class team and a proprietary technology platform Playgami that supports one of the most diversified portfolios in the mobile games industry. Recognized multiple times as one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies,” Scopely is a multi-billion-dollar business due to its ability to create long-lasting game experiences that players have enjoyed for years. Scopely has global operations across North America, Central America, EMEA, and Asia, with additional studio partners across four continents. For more information, visit scopely.com .

About PMI Kids’ World

Established in 1995, PMI Kids’ World is a leading gaming-sector toy manufacturer focused on licensing consumer products in over 130 countries. PMI Kids’ World gives licensed intellectual properties (IPs) a vibrant existence by creating high-quality, innovative, affordable toys and collectibles. We’re here to bring the mega children’s brands and the coolest lines to kids worldwide. Our lineup includes esteemed names like Sonic Prime, Pudgy Penguins, Brawl Stars, and many others. Rooted in our purpose is the aspiration to ensure that every child can partake in the delight of play, irrespective of their circumstances.

For more information on PMI Kids’ World, follow PMI on:

