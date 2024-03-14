West Whiteland Township Announces Auction Sale of Two Properties, Including Historic Barn and Prime Commercial Lot

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — West Whiteland Township is pleased to announce the auction sale of two unique properties in Exton, managed by H.K. Keller Real Estate and Auctions, offering diverse opportunities for investment and development within the growing community. The properties are located at 925 Old Valley Road and 222 N Pottstown Pike and feature a mix of historic charm and prime commercial potential. Known as the Crossroads of Chester County, Exton is a hub for commerce and recreation and is easily accessed by several major roadways.

The first property, known as The Barn at Jacobs Homestead, is located at 925 Old Valley Road . Zoned R-1 and designated as Historic Site No. 329.02, it presents a unique opportunity for investors and developers to preserve and utilize a piece of the township’s history. The Barn’s historical significance may present a canvas for creative endeavors and entrepreneurial ventures, with permitted uses including conversion to apartments, professional or business office space, cultural studios, facilities, guesthouses, inns, restaurants, and various combinations of these uses. Retail sales are prohibited.

The second property, situated at 222 N Pottstown Pike, is in a vibrant locale with TC Town Center Mixed Use District zoning. This 3.21-acre lot is ideal for dynamic commercial development, surrounded by major retailers, restaurants, apartments, and financial institutions. Permitted uses are broad, including retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential offerings, and more. Conveniently located in a highly walkable area in the center of the commercial district of Exton, the property abounds with opportunities.

Both properties will be auctioned on Thursday, May 2, at 2:00 PM at West Whiteland Township, 101 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA, managed by H.K. Keller Real Estate and Auctions . Interested parties are encouraged to contact Tim Keller of H.K. Keller at 717-951-3861 or tim@hkkeller.com for property and auction information.

“We are thrilled to offer these two properties for auction,” said Pam Gural-Bear, Township Manager of West Whiteland Township. “This is a unique opportunity to invest in the future of West Whiteland Township and be a part of its continued development.”

