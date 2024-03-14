Explore the Dynamic 'Work From South Korea' Experience

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the launch of the “Work from South Korea” campaign, South Korea extends a warm invitation to digital nomads worldwide, demonstrating its commitment as a leading technology and cultural destination. Spearheaded by the Korea Tourism Organization NY Office, this campaign is designed to highlight the exceptional remote work prospects available in South Korea, leveraging its advanced infrastructure, vibrant lifestyle, and diverse cultural heritage.

“The ‘Work from South Korea‘ initiative, is an invitation to the world to experience the unparalleled mix of high-tech living and cultural depth that South Korea has to offer. We are eager for digital nomads to join us in Korea and explore the unique lifestyle that seamlessly combines innovation with tradition,” said Jaesok Park, executive director, Korea Tourism Organization, NY Office.

South Korea is gaining popularity as a prime destination for digital nomad lifestyle, where individuals experience a balance between work and life while working remotely. The campaign focuses on promoting five factors contributing to South Korea’s popularity among digital nomads:

South Korea ranks among the world’s safest countries





ranks among the world’s safest countries South Korea’s global leadership in internet connectivity and innovative work environments, ideal for digital nomads





global leadership in internet connectivity and innovative work environments, ideal for digital nomads Diverse and thriving co-working spaces and tech hubs equipped with cutting-edge amenities and networking platforms





A rich tapestry of cultural experiences, culinary journeys, and outdoor activities, offering a balanced lifestyle of work and play





Efficient Public transportation

Urban nomads will explore vibrant Seoul, a city of tradition and modernity and Busan known for the beaches and seafood. Rural gem spots include Jeju Island: paradise, Yangyang: South Korea’s surfing haven and Yeosu: the romantic city.

About Korea Tourism Organization

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). KTO serves the interests of Korea’s tourism economy by marketing the country as an all-season visitor destination. Fascinating history, rich culture, amazing food, and friendly people combine to make South Korea one of the most visited countries. The Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 campaign promotes K-Culture. Located in East Asia, South Korea is a country of contrasts, with tourist attractions ranging from ancient mountaintop Buddhist temples such as Bulguksa Temple to the ultra-modern skyscrapers as Lotte World Tower in Seoul.

Media Contact:

Patrice Henry / Haeri Choi

Korea Tourism Organization

201-585-0909

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explore-the-dynamic-work-from-south-korea-experience-302088353.html

SOURCE Korea Tourism Organization

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

