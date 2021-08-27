Take 88% off this chess strategy bundle and improve your game

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Go from chess newbie to pro in no time with the Chess Strategy Secrets Bundle, on sale for 88% off — only $49.99 — as of Aug. 23.

Chess is all about strategy. And with this bundle of chess strategy secrets on sale, you can learn the best strategies to improve your chess game on your own time with over 200 hours of lessons and content. Even if you’re a beginner chess player, you can still benefit from this strategy toolbox. Courses are taught by a handful of Grandmasters and International Masters, like GM Damian Lemos, IM Valeri Lilov, and IM Nazí Paikidze.

Start by focusing on your opening technique, which is the best way to start the game off right in your favor, so you can plan your attacks throughout the game. By learning subtle, effective secrets, like how to take advantage of your player’s personality and game strategies, you can begin to think like a champion and make champion moves that advance you in the game.

After taking just a handful of the 28 courses available, you’ll learn how to force your opponent to make decisions and convert fundamental endgames with the mastery of a seasoned chess champion. By the end of this course bundle, you’ll understand positional chess, learn how to create problems your opponent is forced to solve, and much much more.

Normally, this 28-course bundle retails for $419, since you can learn entirely at your own pace and have access to the lessons for life. But, for a limited time, you can shave 88% off and pay just $49.99.