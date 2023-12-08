TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE ASSOCIATIONS IN MALAYSIA AND INDONESIA FORGE PARTNERSHIP FOR CROSS-COUNTRY KNOWLEDGE SHARING WITH MOU SIGNING

MoU between telecommunications infrastructure associations to champion inter-country cooperation and knowledge sharing essential to drive economic growth in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia’s Persatuan Penyedia Infrastruktur Telekomunikasi Malaysia (PPIT), an association of telecommunications infrastructure providers in the country, and Indonesia’s Asosasi Pengembang Infrastruktur dan Menara Telekomunikasi (ASPIMTEL), an association that involves companies engaged in the field of infrastructure and tower development in Indonesia, have partnered to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cross-country knowledge sharing and mutual discussion.

The event was presided over by Yang Berhormat Tuan Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications and Digital of Malaysia, who witnessed the MoU exchange of documents by Muniff Kamaruddin, President of PPIT and Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd and Ibu Hastining Bagyo Astuti, Chief Operations Officer from PT. Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, Tbk. (MTEL), who was representing Theodorus Ardi Hartoko, ASPIMTEL’s Chairman and the President Director of PT. Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, Tbk. (MTEL).

This MoU will facilitate the exchange of information between both associations in terms of technology roadmaps like 4G densification and 5G, innovative telecom infrastructure designs, processes, rural connectivity, and more. It marks the first collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia, symbolising a shared step forward in working together to drive digital advancement in the region.

Muniff Kamaruddin, President of PPIT and Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd commented, “PPIT and ASPIMTEL share a common goal of strengthening our digital infrastructure and driving digital inclusion in our respective countries. We look forward to working closely with ASPIMTEL to further build upon our existing infrastructure knowledge, processes, and practises while improving Malaysia–Indonesia relations in the same way.”

Theodorus Ardi Hartoko, ASPIMTEL’s Chairman and the President Director of PT. Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, Tbk. (MTEL), commented, “As part of the same region, in Southeast Asia in particular and Asia in general, this collaboration and cooperation to strengthen digital infrastructure and encourage digital inclusion is very good and eagerly awaited. This will automatically encourage digital growth and telecommunications infrastructure in their respective countries. We hope that this collaboration can be carried out consistently over the long term.”

With the signing, PPIT and ASPIMTEL solidify their respective countries’ commitments to sharing innovative knowledge and best practices, marking a new age of cooperation and partnership between Malaysia and Indonesia to improve digital inclusion within the region.

ABOUT PERSATUAN PENYEDIA INFRASTRUKTUR TELEKOMUNIKASI MALAYSIA (PPIT)

PPIT is an association of telecommunications infrastructure providers in Malaysia. Established in 2010, PPIT members consist of 22 pioneer members of telecommunications infrastructure providers.

ABOUT ASOSIASI PENGEMBANG INFRASTRUKUTUR DAN MENARA TELEKOMUNIKASI (ASPIMTEL)

Founded in 2005, ASPIMTEL is an association that accommodates companies engaged in the field of infrastructure and telecommunications tower development in Indonesia. The association currently comprises 24 members.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/telecommunications-infrastructure-associations-in-malaysia-and-indonesia-forge-partnership-for-cross-country-knowledge-sharing-with-mou-signing-302009857.html

SOURCE EdgePoint Infrastructure

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

