Tallow Fatty Acid Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

Throughout the third quarter of 2023, the prices of tallow fatty acids in North America exhibited a consistent upward trajectory. Initially stable in July, prices gradually rose over the subsequent months. This surge was primarily fueled by robust demand from diverse sectors, including personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The personal care industry, in particular, experienced heightened demand for tallow fatty acids, driven by the increasing preference for natural and organic products. The limited supply of tallow fatty acids, influenced by factors such as reduced cattle slaughter and heightened demand from the renewable diesel industry, further bolstered prices.

APAC

In Asia, tallow fatty acid prices demonstrated a mixed trend in the third quarter of 2023. Initially, prices declined in the first half of the quarter due to sluggish demand from downstream industries, notably the soap and detergent sector. However, a rebound occurred in the latter half of the quarter, attributed to escalating feedstock costs and disruptions in the supply chain. The subdued demand from the soap and detergent industry was linked to the impacts of El Niño, causing irregular rainfall patterns in South and East Asia. Despite this, tallow fatty acid prices experienced a subsequent decline in the final weeks of September, ultimately settling at USD 1400 per MT FOB Shanghai by the end of Q3.

Europe

Tallow fatty acid prices in Europe followed an upward trajectory, experiencing a notable 10% increase from July to September during the third quarter of 2023. This upward trend was driven by sustained demand for tallow fatty acids in various sectors, with a particular focus on personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The surge in popularity of natural and organic products further contributed to the heightened demand. Supply constraints, stemming from reduced cattle slaughter and increased demand from the renewable diesel industry, played a pivotal role in the limited availability of tallow fatty acids, consequently leading to higher prices. Additionally, production costs rose due to factors such as increased energy and labor expenses, with these heightened costs being passed on to consumers in the form of elevated prices.

