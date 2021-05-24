The best video editing laptops for aspiring filmmakers and YouTubers

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Video editing is no small feat, but it doesn’t require a full editing bay. These laptops are capable of keeping up with aspiring and professional editors.

You know how people say that you have the same amount of computing power in your smartphone that NASA had in the computers that were used to go to the moon? The same thing is happening with video editing. A task that once required a full edit bay with high-powered computers and multiple monitors has been simplified, improved, and shrunk.

Now the software to make Hollywood quality films is readily available and the machinery required to run it has made its way into portable, more affordable machines. And the use for these tools in on the rise, too, .

Want to make a feature-length film? How about just a YouTube video or TikTok that might catch someone’s eye or go viral? You’re going to need to know your way around some video editing tools.

The best way to get started with video editing is by getting yourself a laptop that is capable of running video editing software. But what makes for a good laptop for video editing, and which one should you choose?

Can I do professional video editing on a laptop?

In a word? Yes. Professional-level video editing software and equipment has become more accessible than ever, and the fact that powerful processors continue to shrink without losing capabilities have made it possible to do high-level video editing on a laptop.

Most high-end laptops, often marketed as , are now capable of running powerful video editing software like Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premier, After Effects, and others. These apps are essential for professional-grade editing, capable of doing everything from cutting, performing color correction, and doing exports of high-resolution footage.

What kind of processor is best for video editing?

One of the most important parts of your laptop when it comes to handling the resource-intensive process of video editing is your processor. The processor (or CPU) is what enables your computer to perform all of the tasks that you throw at it, including running specific software.

There are indicators about the processor that are worth looking at when picking out a laptop for video editing — though specs don’t always tell the full story.

One good indicator is how many cores your processor has. Cores allow your computer to multitask. The more cores your CPU has, the better equipped it will be to take on different tasks, like running multiple applications at the same time. An 8-core processor should do the trick for video editing, but there are certainly more powerful processors out there. In some cases, a 4-core processor capable of can make more use of fewer cores.

Another good indicator of a processor’s capabilities is clock speed. This is typically measured in gigahertz, or GHz. When you see a processor that has a clock speed of 3GHz, that means that its internal clock beats 3 billion times per second — and each beat is an opportunity for the processor to manipulate and process data. A clock speed of 3.0GHz is a good baseline to look for in a processor for your video editing laptop.

How much RAM is needed for video editing?

Much like your computer’s processor, RAM (Random Access Memory) is an important component in handling video editing tasks. Think of RAM as your machine’s short-term memory. This is for handling tasks that are active or have been active recently — basically anything that is running on your device. This makes it important for running programs needed for video editing.

16GB of RAM is a good place to start when determining how much RAM you need — though you can do with less. Some laptops have a graphics card that can handle more intensive tasks like video processing, meaning that you can get by with less RAM. A machine with less RAM but a powerful graphics card or processor should still be more than capable of handling video editing software.

Can a laptop handle 4K video editing?

4K video is super-high quality footage. For video editors, having a machine that can handle this type of footage is essential. Most laptops with a powerful processor and sufficient RAM can do this task — but not all of them will be able to display the footage at full resolution. If being able to see 4K video footage at the quality intended is important to you, you’re going to want to pick a laptop with a screen capable of displaying 4K resolution.

Mac or PC?

Surely you remember the old Mac vs. PC commercials. PCs were often portrayed as boring, buttoned-up machines for professionals and boring tasks while Macs were marketed for creatives. The debate has quieted down a bit in recent years because both operating systems are more than capable of handling video editing software. Popular products from Adobe and Sony run on both Mac and PC. However, Apple’s popular video editing tool Final Cut Pro X is only available for macOS. If you’re used to the Apple ecosystem or prefer Final Cut to alternatives like Premier or Vegas, this is something that may weigh heavy on your decision.

What are the best laptops for video editing?

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for in a laptop for video editing, you can start narrowing down your potential options. We’ve made the process even easier by picking some of our favorites.



Powerhouse M1 chip • Great performance and minimal lag • Lightweight, portable design • Impressive battery life Lacks ports • No 4K display Since the introduction of Apple’s M1 chip, the MacBook Pro has become a powerhouse laptop that can handle anything that you throw at it. CPU:

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics:

Integrated 8-core Apple GPU

Integrated 8-core Apple GPU RAM:

8-16GB

8-16GB Storage:

256GB-2TB SSD

256GB-2TB SSD Screen size:

13.3 inches

13.3 inches Display:

Retina with TrueTone (2880×1800)

Retina with TrueTone (2880×1800) Battery life:

Up to 20 hours MacBook Pro With Apple’s new and powerful M1 chip, the latest MacBook Pro is a powerful machine that’s truly tough to beat. The MacBook Pro has always been Apple’s powerhouse laptop, but it’s gone to a new level with the introduction of the company’s M1 chip — an 8-core CPU with four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. What does that mean, exactly? It means that this laptop can handle just about anything, including resource-intensive tasks like video editing. There’s a reason called the MacBook Pro “baby’s first content creation machine.” Great battery life and Apple’s standard slick design makes this a no-brainer top choice.

Read our full review of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.



Extremely powerful • Slim and lightweight • 4K display • InfinityEdge display is amazing If you find yourself editing a lot of video in 4K, you’ll need a laptop that can keep up. The Dell XPS 15’s 4K display and internal horsepower will do the job like no other. CPU:

Intell Core i7

Intell Core i7 RAM:

32GB-64GB

32GB-64GB Storage:

1TB-2TB SSD

1TB-2TB SSD Graphics:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Screen size:

15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display:

4K UHD+ (3840 x 2400)

4K UHD+ (3840 x 2400) Battery life:

Up to 25 hours Dell XPS 15 Touch With the Dell XPS’s stunning 4K touch display and powerful processor, editing 4K videos on this thing is a treat. The XPS 15 Touch is a powerhouse of a laptop. With a beautiful 4K screen, you’re getting better screen resolution than the MacBook Pro and you’ll also be able to export 4K videos fast thanks to the powerful Intel Core i7 and RAM. If you plan to frequently edit 4K videos, the Dell XPS 15 is definitely a good choice. Plus, it’s just beautiful to look at, especially with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card. You definitely pay for it with the steep price, but it’s worth it if you need the power.



Powerful • Multiple ports • Doubles as a tablet • Good battery life Though it is pricey, its excellent battery life, detachable keyboard and multiple ports make it a good option for anyone editing on the move. CPU:

Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 RAM:

up to 16GB-32GB

up to 16GB-32GB Storage:

256GB-1TB

256GB-1TB Graphics:

NVIDIA GeForce 1060 GTX

NVIDIA GeForce 1060 GTX Screen:

15 inches

15 inches Display:

3240×2160

3240×2160 Battery life:

Up to 17.5 hours Microsoft Surface Book 3 The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is definitely a force to be reckoned with and unmatched as far as power for 2-in-1 laptops. Its multiple ports and impressive battery life make it a good option for editing on the go. While video editing typically lends itself to desktops or laptops, there are some noteworthy perks to this Microsoft combo that make it a great editing choice. For one, it comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU with up to 32 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce 1060 GTX discrete graphics card. There’s also a wide variety of ports: two USB 3.1s, full-size SD card slot, and a USB-C port. The tablet mode might not be a major selling point for professional editors, but it’s a great on-the-go option.



Solid performance at price point • Built for high-intensive programs • Surprisingly long battery life Underpowered compared to other options Made for gamers but perfect for video editors, it’ll give you the processing power you need at an affordable price. CPU:

AMD Ryzen 5

AMD Ryzen 5 RAM:

8GB

8GB Graphics:

AMD Radeon RX 5600M

AMD Radeon RX 5600M Screen size:

15.6 inches

15.6 inches Display:

FHD (1920×1080)

FHD (1920×1080) Storage:

256GB SSD

256GB SSD Battery life:

Up to 10 hours Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop It’s not going to blow you away, but if you’re looking to get a capable machine without spending over $1,000, the Dell G5 15 SE will do the trick. The Dell G5 15 SE is marketed as a gaming laptop, but that’s just shorthand to indicate it has a powerful processor and graphics card. This machine leans on AMD’s hardware, and it is rewarded for that. With a powerful processor and capable graphics card, it will be able to handle anything you throw at it, including 4K video footage. It’s designed for high-intensive tasks like gaming, so it’ll have no problem keeping up with video editing and the battery can withstand extended sessions with resource-heavy programs.



Supports editing tools like Final Cut Pro X • Ridiculously powerful M1 chip • Great battery life • Finally has a Retina display Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 chip is one of the best bang-for-your-buck laptops out there, especially if you’re used to the Apple ecosystem. CPU:

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU RAM:

8GB

8GB Graphics:

Integrated 8-core Apple GPU

Integrated 8-core Apple GPU Screen size:

13.3 inches

13.3 inches Display:

Retina True Tone (2560×1600)

Retina True Tone (2560×1600) Storage:

256GB SSD

256GB SSD Battery life:

Up to 18 hours MacBook Air Another beneficiary of Apple’s M1 chip, the MacBook Air has improved from a simple machine to one that is capable of doing more creative tasks like video editing. Apple has always marketed itself as the brand for creatives, but the MacBook Air has historically been underpowered for things like video editing. With the M1 chip, that is no longer the case. This thing has some real power now and can compete with much pricier competition despite its slim frame and lightweight design. With support for Apple’s professional editing tools like Final Cut Pro X, it’s a great choice for those who are used to Apple but aren’t ready to shell out the price for a MacBook Pro.