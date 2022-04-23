The Port of Montreal joins the United Nations Global Compact

MONTREAL, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Today, on Earth Day, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is proud to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a global initiative focused on developing, implementing and promoting good corporate sustainability practices.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies around the world to address global challenges and build a better world. With more than 15,000 companies in over 160 countries, it is an international movement of responsible enterprises that align their strategies and operations with the principles of sustainability in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, for everyone’s benefit.

This announcement is fully in line with the values that have underpinned the strategic vision and management of MPA activities for many decades. As a signatory to the AIVP 2030 Agenda of the Worldwide Network of Port Cities, the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization and the Montreal Climate Partnership, the MPA has implemented a number of practical actions. It has also forged international partnerships aimed at protecting the environment and biodiversity, reducing its carbon footprint, soundly managing its assets and continuing to integrate harmoniously into the urban fabric.

“As a port authority, the MPA has a fundamental role to play in fostering and supporting corporate social responsibility in its sphere of activity. The principles of the United Nations Global Compact are at the heart of our corporate culture and we are further strengthening our commitment and ambitions for sustainable development with conviction and determination.” Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada’s two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

