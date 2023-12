It can be difficult for divers to talk underwater, so they often use sign language LITTLE DINOSAUR/Getty Images

Divers could soon communicate underwater over large distances by sending radio messages along the water’s surface, getting around the fact that radio frequencies can’t travel far through water.

Alternative communication systems that use sound, such as sonar, can transmit across long distances underwater, but these methods can’t carry large amounts of information, are relatively slow to reach their recipient and can disturb marine wildlife.

…