Unicorn Hunters Presents Margik, An Organic Electronics Pioneer Founded by Female Ukrainian Scientist and Entrepreneur

Cris Carter, NFL Legend and broadcaster, and Jason Felts, former Virgin executive and brand expert, debut on the Circle of Money and millions of viewers have the opportunity to watch and invest

View trailer here

Download pictures here

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage, announces that a brand new episode featuring Margik , an organic electronics pioneer, is now streaming on UnicornHunters.com , Binge Networks , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo .

Margik was founded in 2019 by Margaret Kocherga , an award-winning early-stage Ukrainian entrepreneur with a PhD in Nanoscale Science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, specializing in organic and hybrid materials for electronic devices. The company addresses the need for sustainable and safe lighting devices, by providing customizable, durable, and reliable electronic materials for manufacturers of organic electronic devices. Margik brings together experts in synthetic chemistry, heavy metal toxicity, and electronic device fabrication to develop novel Organic LED devices that will provide its customers with economically and reliably supplied lighting solutions optimized for their needs.

“We cannot go back and change the past, but we can be prepared for tomorrow, that is why I created Margik,” said Margaret Kocherga , CEO and Founder of Margik. “Pitching my idea to the Circle of Money in Unicorn Hunters has been a once in a lifetime opportunity in which I could share how we plan to revolutionize organic electronics and get the attention of millions of potential investors around the world.”

In addition to being a scientist, Dr. Kocherga is also a professional ballerina. Her path from the dance floor to the laboratory was the result of a career-threatening injury. As a Ukrainian immigrant, overcoming obstacles has been the key to her success.

“I was really impressed with Margaret’s ability to overcome hardships, her maturity and drive. Margik seeks to revolutionize organic electronics and I could not think of a better person to face that challenge in the journey of becoming a unicorn,” said Rosie Rios, Former Treasurer of the United States and Circle of Money panelist. “I see her as a bright light from the pandemic, and a person of courage. That is exactly what the world needs today.”

In February of this year, Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin, a next-generation coin designed to solve extreme volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens. It is intended to be asset-backed and dividend-paying and this differentiation is especially relevant in today’s cryptocurrency market, which has experienced an unprecedented downturn. In the new episodes of Unicorn Hunters, founders who pitch the Circle of Money and obtain a yes from more than one panelist will receive Unicoins. Those who receive a commitment of investment from all the members of the Circle of Money will receive up to 10 million Unicoins.

Unicorn Hunters produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer) pioneered enrichtaiment- a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that can make people rich. The Circle of Money is comprised of a star-studded cast of business luminaries, policymakers, and investors who evaluate the potential of the companies and ask founders the right questions to evaluate the investment opportunity and help viewers at home decide if they want to invest alongside them.

The Circle of Money panel includes Rosie Rios , Former Treasurer of the United States, Lance Bass , artist and investor, Moe Vela , former senior White House advisor, Chris Diamantopoulos , social entrepreneur and actor, Alex Konanykhin , CEO of Unicorn Hunters, and Silvina Moschini , entrepreneur, co-founder, president and chairwoman of Unicoin. NFL legend, Hall of Famer, and renowned broadcaster Cris Carter and Jason Felts , founder, entrepreneur, strategic brand advisor and former CEO of Virgin Produced and Virgin Fest debut as Circle of Money panelists in this episode.

The Unicorn Hunters show can be streamed on multiple platforms including UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Binge Networks , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo . Through global syndication agreements, Unicorn Hunters also streams on Claro Video , one of the largest streaming platforms in Latin America and it is premiering on TV3 Network , one of the main broadcast networks in Ghana in August. Episodes are also available on-demand through international media partners including, Grupo Expansión , the largest media group in Mexico, El Observador , one of the most important newspapers in Uruguay, and El Colombiano, a major media conglomerate in Colombia. This year, Unicorn Hunters also premiered in in-flight entertainment on Tap Air Portugal and WestJet . In September, Unicorn Hunters will premiere on Etihad Airways, an international airline based in Abu Dhabi that services millions of passengers in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

Media Contact:

Pilar Planells

305-972-6471

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unicorn-hunters-presents-margik-an-organic-electronics-pioneer-founded-by-female-ukrainian-scientist-and-entrepreneur-301608306.html

SOURCE Unicorn Hunters