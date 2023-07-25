Unifor welcomes new battery module facility at GM CAMI Assembly Plant

INGERSOLL, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ – Unifor welcomed news today that construction of a new EV battery module facility will bring 300 new jobs to the Ingersoll, Ontario General Motors (GM) CAMI Assembly Plant, with production scheduled to begin next year.

“This is good news for Unifor Local 88 members, good news for the community and good news for the economy,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. “This investment is another important step in expanding Canada’s EV footprint and good union jobs for the next generation of autoworkers.”

GM announced the new facility will assemble modules for both the BrightDrop Zevo built at CAMI and for EVs built at other GM facilities.

“CAMI members have a proud history as industry leaders and this move into EV battery module assembly provides another opportunity for these workers to be on the forefront of the EV transition,” said Mike Van Boekel, Unifor Local 88 Plant Chairperson at GM CAMI.

The CAMI assembly plant is the first to produce mass-market electric commercial vans, with the first vehicle rolling off the line last December. The retooling of the CAMI plant to produce BrightDrop delivery vehicles was a result of 2021 negotiations between Unifor and GM which secured a $1 billion investment commitment from the company with additional support from the federal and Ontario governments .

“Autoworkers need a secure future in Canada’s transition to electric vehicle manufacturing. This new work will not only help expand employment opportunities at the CAMI facility but localize and stabilize battery supplies into the plant,” said Payne. “The electric vehicle footprint continues to expand across the country directly as a result of the hard work, skills and dedication of Canada’s autoworkers.

View Unifor’s 29 recommendations for governments and automakers in its auto policy document, Navigating the Road Ahead: Rebuilding Canada’s powerhouse auto sector.

