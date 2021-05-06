VASG 5-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector Case Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 / SE/Series 5 / Series 4 44mm, Touch-Sensitive Ultra-Thin Hard PC Full Cover Bumper Compatible with iWatch 44mm



Price: $12.99

(as of May 06,2021 20:30:22 UTC – Details)





Product Description

【All Around Protection】Durable Hard PC Bumper with built in HD glass screen protector completely covers the watch screen and curved edges. Full coverage case protects your smartwatch from scratches, bumps and accidental drops even in the harsh environment.

【Sensitive Touch & High Transparency】Ultra-Thin HD Glass Screen Protector Design presents a original clear image quality and maintains the original touch sensitivity. In addition, all color cases are processed by electroplating technology, which are not easy to fade.

【Kindly tip】These covers don’t support while swimming because the water will get trapped underneath the cases. If you forget to take it off, you can wipe it out with a cloth or wipes.

【Includes】5 x High Performance Hard PC Case. For any reason, if you are not completely satisfied for VASG screen protective case, please do not hesitate to contact us via the “Contact Seller” entrance on Amazon.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

