Vehya Announces the Hire of a CFO to Accelerate Go to Market Strategies and Shape the EV Industry

DETROIT, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vehya – a platform that provides verified professionals for the installation and service of sustainability products such as EV chargers, solar and battery storage – announces Lawron Ballard as the new Chief Financial Officer to accelerate the growing adoption of EoT – Electrification of Things – and shape the EV industry. Vehya focuses on recruiting, training, and deploying green power workers installing and maintaining EV charging stations. The startup has already partnered with major players in EV and is a unique recruiting platform to help propel a record-breaking market – with over 600,000 EVs sold in 2021 alone.

Lawron is a successful, entrepreneurial financial executive with over ten years of experience in the financial sector, licensed CPA in New York and Georgia. Before joining Vehya, Lawron was a part of several major client service teams as a tax consultant for Deloitte and PwC, working with international Fortune 100 companies. After her Big 4 tenure, she went into private practice, offering consulting and fractional CFO services.

Founded in 2020, Vehya is an electric vehicle industry digital platform that makes the electrification of things easy, providing installation and maintenance solutions for EVSE. Vehya’s platform provides AI-driven technology to ensure that the electrification of things is on time, on budget and adequately serviced. With over 400,000 electricians on the network, 20.000 EVITP-certified, and more joining Vehya’s platform daily, it provides complete coverage for all major cities in the United States in the 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

For those electricians who enter Vehya’s networking, there are differentials such as financial bonuses, commissions, tools, and training that they can benefit from in order to get jobs completed efficiently, on time, and on budget. Electrical professionals are more than just contractors with Vehya. They are stakeholders on Vehya’s platform because, without them, our sustainable future could come to a screeching halt.

“I am excited to be part of Vehya, which is leveling the playing field by making the transition to EV simple and creating opportunities for skilled laborers to enter this market. Additionally, Vehya is positioned to not only serve this growing industry but also shape the future of EV”, said Ballard.

Ballard joins Vehya to manage the company financially, and create and integrate financial solutions for OEMs, EVSE, electrical professionals, and consumers to provide transparency and a more efficient and straightforward process for stakeholders. She has also to maintain consistent growth in North America, take advantage of the expansion of the EV market, and support the startup to expand to new markets such as Latin America, which has already started operating.

About Vehya

Founded in Detroit, Vehya delivers targeted EV-charging solutions designed for businesses, governments, entities, and homeowners. Vehya makes choosing, installing, and maintaining EV chargers simple and cost-effective with electrical professionals who cover all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Latin America. Learn more about how Vehya is making the Electrification of Things (EoT) easy at: www.vehya.com

