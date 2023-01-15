Verz Design Attains IMDA Pre-Approved Vendor for PSG E-commerce Grant to Support Singapore Startups

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — eCommerce is becoming an indispensable part of every business. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the number of eCommerce users is predicted to grow to 4.3 million users by 2027. However, despite its undeniable perks, many heartland retailers are still struggling to take their business online. Four out of ten business owners do not have an online presence, citing resource-intensiveness as one of the main restricting factors. With that being said, businesses are able to overcome this struggle by approaching a pre-approved vendor for the PSG eCommerce Grant , to receive up to 70% funding to start their eCommerce store.

Local web design agency Verz Design is one such agency that business owners can work with. Under the PSG, an initiative started by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Verz Design has helped many local businesses with their eCommerce website design in Singapore , and launched them into the digital space without burdening their finances.

In order to be eligible for the PSG eCommerce grant, businesses must meet the following criteria:

The business must be owned and registered in Singapore

The IT solution must be used in Singapore

Have a minimum of 30% local shareholding; with Company’s Group annual sales turnover of not more than S$100 million , OR employee size of not more than 200 workers

As a pre-approved vendor for PSG , Verz Design will establish an online presence for businesses using three of the most popular platforms in the market—Magento, Shopify and Woocommerce. These platforms will be developed to be user-friendly, responsive across different devices and secure, at no additional cost. Moreover, after the eCommerce store is established, businesses may run digital marketing campaigns to further increase their visibility. All three of these platforms have been pre-approved by IMDA, which means that the solutions have gone through many rounds of auditing by IMDA and Enterprise Singapore and determined to be effective.

To help businesses begin their eCommerce journey, business owners can reach out to Verz Design at enquiry@verzdesign.com , or through whatsapp or mobile at 68174609. From there, business owners can receive a free, non-obligatory consultation with Verz Design’s experienced digital consultants, who can check their eligibility and assist them with the grant application.

“The last few years were especially trying for small businesses, who have been hit the hardest. As a business owner myself, I’ve realised how important it is to establish an online presence, and together with the support of the IMDA, we can help our local businesses overcome the challenges of selling online, and bounce back to new heights.” said Henry Ng, Managing Director of Verz Design.

About Verz Design:

Established in 2009, Verz Design is a local web design and digital marketing company that offers a comprehensive range of services to help businesses succeed in the digital world, such as website design , web development, eCommerce development, digital marketing, UI/UX design among many others. To date, the company has delivered over 4,000 websites and achieved success for over 3,000 clients.

SOURCE Verz Design Pte Ltd