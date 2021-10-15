Walmart and Netflix partnership: Snag exclusive merch from ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Witcher’

Plenty of fan-favorite Netflix shows are returning in the near future, which can only mean one thing: new merch.

If you’re total fandom nerds like us, you’ll want to scoop up all the Funko Pops and limited edition tees you can before they’re gone. Walmart’s new Netflix Hub is a great way to make that happen, and their fall offerings are nothing to scoff at. (Among our favorites: A Stranger Things Crosley cassette player bundle, an adorable Geralt Funko Pop from The Witcher, and for the kids, a cool on-the-go lab kit based on Ada Twist, Scientist.)

News of the retail giant’s partnership with the popular streaming service dropped on Oct. 11. “The Netflix Hub brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer,” reads the press release, “and we’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters.”

According to Walmart, the Netflix Hub will continue its grand reveal over the next few months with new, exclusive merchandise from shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Nailed It!, and plenty more.

What better way to celebrate Season 2 of ‘The Witcher?’

Credit: Funko / Mashable Photo Composite

In our opinion, the real interesting tidbit from the announcement is that fans will actually have some say in what products get made going forward. According to the press release, Walmart will “soon launch a crowd-sourcing opportunity called Netflix Fan Select that will allow fans the opportunity to vote for merchandise they’d like to see from favored Netflix shows — and then Walmart merchants will bring them to life!”

If internet consensus is anything to go by, we expect to see lots of Squid Game and Bridgerton goodies coming our way.

You can check out Walmart’s new shopping hub dedicated to all things Netflix here.