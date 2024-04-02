WBM Technologies Named 2024 HP Inc. Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ – WBM Technologies has been named HP Inc. Partner of the Year for Canada at the HP AMPLIFY Partner Conference in Las Vegas, NV. Amplify is HP’s largest partner forum, bringing together channel partners from around the Globe.

HP’s Partner of the Year Awards honour top-performing information technology providers for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation, and WBM was chosen as the national winner in the category of Managed Print Services Partner of the Year.

“Congratulations to this year’s Amplify Partner Conference award winner, WBM Technologies. Through their remarkable advancements in security monitoring, supply chain management, and remote field support services using predictive analytics, the team at WBM has established themselves as a leader not only on a national scale, but also globally, and they have earned the respect and admiration of our industry as a result,” states Mary Ann Yule, President & CEO of HP Canada Co. “Their investments in driving innovation have led to impressive business outcomes and customer relationships, and this award recognizes the remarkable growth and success that we can achieve together with our partners.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful to be recognized as the HP Partner of the Year in Canada for our work in Managed Print Solutions. To us, this award is a validation of not only the talent, experience, and commitment of our teams across western Canada, but also the incredible customer community that we are so privileged to have around us,” states Jeff Crampain, Executive Director of Strategic Account Management at WBM Technologies. “Together, we have been able to build around data driven insights, identifying and achieving new opportunities in delivering greater cost optimization, environmental performance, and wow factor end user experiences. We are humbled to have the belief of such a progressive customer community, and to be bringing this award home to western Canada.”

This award follows on the recognition of WBM Technologies as the HP Managed Print Services Partner of the Year for Canada in 2023, and the HP Smart Device Services Excellence Award in Predictive Analytics in 2021. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, WBM is continually advancing modern Managed Print services, delivering world class solutions and support across an impressive customer community.

Learn how WBM is using predictive analytics with HP products to support remote and front-line locations for Enerplus Corporation here.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more.

More information is available at www.hp.com.

About WBM Technologies

WBM Technologies LP (WBM) is a Western Canadian leader in the provision of outcomes-driven information technology solutions. We empower organizations through the WBM Enterprise UX Platform, which includes core practice areas in Data & Security, End User Computing, Modern Workplace Enablement, Managed Print Solutions, and Enterprise Service Desk. Through the ongoing management and governance of these solutions, WBM Technologies is delivering wow-factor technology experiences and measured business results to a world-class customer community.

Established May 1, 1950, WBM operates from Infrastructure Operation Centres located in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg, with a support service location in Fort McMurray. We employ a team of over 600 IT professionals across Canada who are motivated to make a difference with our clients, and within our communities, through ongoing and impactful partnerships together.

More information is available at www.wbm.ca.

SOURCE WBM Technologies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

