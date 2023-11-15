Webull Securities Australia Launches Smart Portfolio Product

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd (‘Webull Australia’), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the popular trading platform, has launched ‘Smart Portfolio’, as part of its integrated wealth offering. Webull Australia is the first entity from the global Webull businesses to offer Smart Portfolio to its users.

Webull’s Smart Portfolio offers a selection of thematic US ETF portfolios that are crafted and rebalanced monthly by Webull’s dedicated investment team, designed to simplify and streamline the investment process for traders. Product participants will receive monthly rebalance notifications, allowing traders to opt in or out of a rebalanced portfolio.

The product aligns with Webull’s goal of making investing easier and more affordable for all investors; from beginner to experienced.

Smart Portfolio has no additional management fees and a minimum investment of AU$100, offers risk tolerance flexibility, allocation adjustment and a variety of strategies, all curated from the vast pool of US ETFs available on the Webull platform.

Investors can customise their portfolios based on income or trending themes. For income strategies, investors can choose between Stable Income, which prioritises the preservation of capital and is designed to create stable returns, Higher Yield, which aims to achieve a stable level of income with moderate risk, or Fixed Income, which is the first managed portfolio in Australia that links to the global bond market. Themes to choose from include ESG, Technology and Healthcare – all of which are designed to easily give investors exposure to trending industries.

Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia said, “Smart Portfolio streamlines the process of thematic investing for our clients, who have a desire to be exposed to certain themes, helping investors to quickly and easily diversify their holdings.

“Ongoing innovation and efforts to simplify the investing process are especially important in the current environment, given the uncertain state of the global markets, particularly for individual stocks. From what we’ve seen, investors are exhibiting a ‘wait and see’ mindset presently, and thematic ETF investing can be a useful tool to remain in the market without being tied to single-stock volatility.

“Of particular note, the Higher Yield portfolio gives investors a chance to be ‘paid rent’ from distributions, while equity markets globally find direction.”

“Webull Australia is the first entity of the global group to offer these products, as we continue to pioneer innovative methods to improve the trading experience for our clients.”

As the business continues to grow and develop in the APAC region, Webull anticipates adding Smart Portfolio for Hong Kong SAR and Singapore investors, and intends to grow its integrated wealth offering throughout 2024, driven by demand for investing solutions that best support clients during their investment journeys.

To learn more about Webull’s Smart Portfolio, more information is available here, or visit the website: www.webull.com.au/

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

Webull@cognitomedia.com

About Webull:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull’s trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the UK, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/webull-securities-australia-launches-smart-portfolio-product-301990073.html

SOURCE Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

