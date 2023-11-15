Funding announced to reduce Vancouver International Airport's environmental footprint

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Vancouver International Airport will improve its main terminal’s building performance and reduce its overall emissions, thanks to a combined investment of more than $3.5 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

Announced by MP Wilson Miao, B.C. Minister George Heyman, and Christoph Rufenacht from Vancouver International Airport, this project will support clean energy solutions. It will reduce the main terminal building’s emissions by switching from natural gas to electricity for domestic water heating. The project will also decarbonize three domestic hot water loops through the installation of air-source heat pumps.

These improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions by 855 tonnes annually. This work will allow the airport to service food preparation areas and washrooms, while minimizing its environmental impact.

Quotes

“Green retrofits modernize facilities and take climate action one building at a time. Today’s investment to upgrade the Vancouver International Airport, which services thousands of travelling Canadians daily, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports our goal of promoting healthy and sustainable communities into the future.”

Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“This project advances our commitment to reducing carbon pollution and creating more job opportunities for people in a cleaner economy. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program collaborates with the federal and local governments to build climate resilient public infrastructure for a safer and better future for everybody.”

Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

“To reach our target of net zero by 2030, we must prioritize innovation and collaboration to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen the green economy for generations to come. We are grateful to both the Governments of Canada and British Columbia for their partnership as we strive to become an organization that sets the bar for sustainability, and a hub of innovation which supports the local economy and environment.”

Christoph Rufenacht, Vice President, Airport Development & Asset Optimization, Vancouver International Airport

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,099,059 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $1,475,112 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing . The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This program is a part of the government’s Investing in Canada Plan.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This program is a part of the government’s Investing in Plan. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, 146 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $694 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $371 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change to environmental threats to our water and land.

