Domino's dxb marks the Future of Delivery

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (Domino’s) is boldly going where no pizza company has gone before, launching a revolutionary new e-bike destined to change the food delivery universe forever.

Featuring a built-in, fan-forced oven and shock absorbers system to rival a fighter jet, the Domino’s dxb delivery bike has been expertly engineered to provide the hottest, smoothest, and safest ride for precious pizza cargo.

This newly innovated temperature-controlled pizza pod keeps your meal piping hot at 68 degrees Celsius for optimum freshness and cheese stretch – the closest anyone can get to having a real Domino’s oven in your home!

Together with space-age suspension that stabilizes g-forces by an incredible 67 per cent, the chance of turbulence for your pizza is zero – arriving at your door exactly as it was lovingly hand-made in store.

Domino’s Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij said it was no secret the Company was obsessed with continually enhancing the delivery experience, having tested everything from drones to autonomous delivery vehicles, jet skis to reindeer.

“For us, delivering the perfect pizza is more than just a job – it’s our core purpose and runs deep within our DNA,” Mr Meij said. “The dxb is the next exciting milestone in our quest to ensuring your pizza reaches you in record time without compromising on quality or taste.”

The dxb also addresses an issue much of the booming food delivery industry continues to overlook – the critical journey from the store to your door.

“The focus in the food delivery industry has largely been about the technology needed to connect customers to food outlets 24/7. However, the commitment to your customers doesn’t stop the minute the meal is handed over to the delivery expert.”

“How is it being transported? What will it look and taste like when it gets to its destination? How do you ensure it’s still hot and fresh?

“Everything we do at Domino’s is designed to be delivered so our customers can enjoy the just-out-of-the-oven experience from the comfort of their home.”

The future of delivering the perfect pizza in Singapore

Our new e-bike concept, dxb, represents an initial exploration into the future of delivery as its innovative features such as the Pizza Pod welcome customer satisfaction-led solutions like never before with the innovative temperature-controlled shockproof pizza pod will be launched in Singapore.

“We are constantly seeking ways to elevate our delivery and customer experience. We know that it is also a food industry issue where customers often compromise on the quality of food for delivery convenience. We are thrilled that our latest Domino’s innovation will enable our customers to enjoy the freshest pizza dining experience in our store but in the comfort of their homes,” said Michael Chick, CEO of Domino’s Pizza Singapore and Cambodia.

The dxb out-of-this-world features also have big benefits right here on Earth, with the eco-friendly delivery solution marking a significant step forward in the Company’s sustainability goals.

Domino’s Group Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer Marika Stegmeijer said that by investing in electric delivery modes, Domino’s aims to reduce its carbon footprint and lead the charge towards a greener and cleaner future.

“Our new e-bike concept is a testament to our dedication to delivering not only great-tasting pizzas, but also making a positive difference for our people, customers, food, communities and, of course, our environment.”

This innovative effort is part of Domino’s preparation for the future, and we are excited to experience this initial concept. The dxb will be gradually rolled out in select locations across the Company’s 12 markets, with plans for wider adoption soon.

As the Pizza Jedi’s say: “May the perfectly delivered pizza be with you.”

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd:

With more than seven pizzas sold every second and more than 3,800 stores in 12 markets (Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Taiwan region, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia) Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX: DMP) is all about delivering the world’s most delicious and versatile bonding food. Our pizza brings people closer. For more information, please visit www.dominos.com.au/

About Domino’s Pizza Singapore

Domino’s Pizza is the world’s leading and fastest growing pizza delivery company committed to upholding the industry in product quality and operational excellence. Globally, Domino’s Pizza Inc. operates of more than 18,300 owned and franchised stores throughout the U.S. and in over 90 markets. Domino’s internationally ranks in the top five companies by the virtue of most online transactions.

Domino’s Pizza Singapore was recognised as one of ‘Singapore’s Best Employers 2022′ by The Straits Times & Statista, based on a large-scale and comprehensive study that assesses the attractiveness of organisations in Singapore based on an independent employee survey. It has also been awarded three times with the ‘HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia‘ under the F&B category. This prestigious award recognizes corporations with significant levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace culture.

To date, there are 41 Domino’s Pizza stores in the country. Customers can place their orders via the Domino’s Singapore App or log on to its website at www.dominos.com.sg .

Up-to-date information on offers and promotions is also available on Domino’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/DominosSG and its online website at https://www.dominos.com.sg/ .

