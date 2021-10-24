Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal do crimes in ‘Ambulance’ trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal is back doing crimes and dragging Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to a major bank heist in Los Angeles in Ambulance.

Michael Bay’s new throw-piles-of-money-into-the-air action thriller sees Will (Abdul-Mateen II), who needs to cover some medical bills, unfortunately asking for little help from his brother Danny (Gyllenhaal). Of course, he stages a bank robbery, and the getaway doesn’t go to plan so they hijack — you guessed it — an ambulance!

A loooooong high-speed chase ensues.

Ambulance hits theaters Feb. 18.