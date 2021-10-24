‘The Princess Switch 3’ trailer promises delightful yuletide chaos

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a switch! Netflix’s Princess Switch franchise is back for a third film starring all three of Vanessa Hudgens’ iconic characters.

Hudgens stars as Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy, who welcome a rare jewel to Belgravia for Christmas. When the precious artifact is stolen, they need Margaret’s identical cousin Fiona to help get it back — but it requires the help of an old flame who can’t resist the magic of Christmas. Everyone gets a blonde wig and a new identity! God bless us, everyone.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star hits Netflix Nov. 18.