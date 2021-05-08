Acer Aspire 5 A515-55-378V, 15.6″ Full HD Display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor (Up to 3.4GHz), 4GB DDR4, 128GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, HD Webcam, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 in S Mode



Price: $605.05

(as of May 08,2021 06:50:20 UTC – Details)





Acer Aspire 5 A515-55-378V comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor 1.2GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3.4GHz (4MB Smart cache), 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit TN Display, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB DDR4 On-Board Memory, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay, True Harmony Gen 2 Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified.Voice Technology with Two Built-in Microphones, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2.4Gbps), 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port), Bluetooth 5.0, Back-lit Keyboard, HD Webcam (1280 x 720), 1 – USB 3.1 (Type-C) Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port (one with Power-off Charging), 1 – USB 2.0 Port, 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 8-hours Battery Life, Windows 10 in S mode, 3.97 lbs. 1.8 kg (system unit only) (NX.HSMAA.001)

10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor (Up to 3.4GHz) | 4GB DDR4 On-Board Memory | 128GB NVMe SSD

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED backlit TN Display | Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax | Backlit Keyboard | HD Webcam | Up to 8 Hours Battery Life

1 – USB 3.1 (Type-C) Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port (one with Power-off Charging), 1 – USB 2.0 Port & 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP Support

With Windows 10 in S mode, you’ll experience fast start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and great new ways to get stuff done.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

